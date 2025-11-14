Iran calls for immediate global response to crisis in Sudan

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN in Geneva has condemned the crimes and humanitarian crisis in the city of El Fasher in Sudan and warned of widespread famine, the displacement of thousands of civilians, and the role of foreign interventions in worsening the disaster, urging an immediate global response.

Ali Bahreini made the remarks on Friday on the catastrophic situation in El Fasher at the 38th special session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Expressing deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian crises in the city and surrounding areas, he said that severe famine, mass displacement, and the suffering of civilians have created one of the gravest humanitarian crises in the world, requiring urgent international attention.

Criticizing the ongoing silence and lack of decisive international action that has exacerbated the crisis, he added the particular concern is the continued transfer of weapons that facilitate these crimes.

Foreign interventions, including the supply of arms and recruitment of mercenaries, fuel the continuation of conflict and intensify the humanitarian disaster, he said.

Stressing the need to respect Sudan’s territorial integrity, Bahreini strongly rejected any attempt to impose a dual governance situation or weaken the central authority of Sudan’s legal government.

He also called on all countries to take decisive measures, protect civilians, and support lasting peace and unity in Sudan.

Countries participating in the session condemned the crimes committed in El Fasher and surrounding areas, emphasizing the need to protect civilians and find sustainable solutions to Sudan’s humanitarian and political crisis.

Armed clashes in Sudan began on April 15, 2023, between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. The conflict stemmed from disputes over how to integrate the RSF into the army following the 2021 coup. International mediation efforts have so far failed to end it.

The RSF, which had besieged El Fasher for more than a year, attacked and captured the city on October 26, 2025. Khartoum, the UN, and other international organizations have accused the RSF of committing mass killings and widespread human rights violations against civilians in the city, including summary executions, detentions, and forced displacement of residents.