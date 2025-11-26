Former Israeli spy says he was ‘raped’ in US prison, slams Netanyahu

AhlulBayt News Agency: US intelligence officer-turned-Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard has revealed that he was raped while incarcerated in the United States for his actions serving the Israeli regime.

Pollard, who was imprisoned in the 1980s for 30 years for passing US secrets to the regime, made the remarks during an interview with Israeli media on Tuesday.

He was released in 2015, but was kept in the United States on parole until the end of President Donald Trump’s former tenure, when he was fully released and left the US after years of Israeli lobbying.

Pollard said he faced the sexual abuse in confinement “as revenge for my actions.”

“People need to understand the monsters we are dealing with,” he said, referring to those subjecting him to the alleged treatment.

The remarks marked the first time Pollard was speaking publicly about purported sexual assault during his imprisonment.

The former agent accused the CIA of acting as a political arm of the Democratic Party, saying the US intelligence presence in the occupied territories had to be “cleaned out.”

On a different subject, he said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to resist whatever wartime pressure from Washington that could affect the regime’s war goals, alleging that abiding by Washington would harm the regime’s “security interests.”

He picked out for special criticism reports that Israeli warplanes had been called back, due to alleged US intervention, from an assault on the Gaza Strip during the regime’s war of genocide on the coastal sliver. He said, “Netanyahu should have stood firm against [US President Donald] Trump” on the matter.

“Throughout the war, he (Netanyahu) failed to do what was necessary,” Pollard said, sidestepping the genocide’s already maximal brutality that has cost the lives of nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Pollard also rejected claims of improper political dealings after his recent meeting with US Ambassador to the occupied territories, Mike Huckabee in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

“There was nothing secret in the meeting,” he insisted, pushing back on criticism that the encounter constituted inappropriate involvement in US-Israel political dynamics.

With the regime preparing for elections, Pollard also said he was weighing whether to enter politics.

.......................

End/ 257