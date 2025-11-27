Two National Guard members killed in shooting near White House

AhlulBayt News Agency: A shooting near the White House left two National Guard members dead Wednesday evening, triggering an urgent lockdown of the area along with the temporary suspension of some flights in the US capital.

In a statement, the White House spokesperson announced that the building was placed under temporary lockdown as a precaution while security agencies assessed the threat.

She confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting involving two National Guard members, noting that the situation is being closely monitored by senior administration officials.

For his part, President Trump said two National Guard members are in serious condition following the shooting in Washington.

He added that the shooter was seriously wounded and will face severe punishment.

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary added that federal authorities are working closely with local law enforcement to gather additional information about the circumstances of the shooting near the White House.

Officials have not yet released details regarding the motive, identity of the suspect, or the conditions of the injured officers, as investigations remain ongoing.

