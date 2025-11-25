Beirut March Denounces Ongoing Israeli Attacks, Reaffirms Support for Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A large popular march took place on Monday in Beirut to protest ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, with participants reaffirming the right to resistance and rejecting all forms of normalization. Beginning on Hamra Street, the demonstration expressed anger over continued “Israeli” attacks, the detention of Lebanese prisoners, and what protesters described as persistent US interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

Protesters denounced daily “Israeli” violations, including the killing of civilians and the destruction of towns along the border. One prominent slogan declared, “No sect is protected from Israeli aggression,” while others emphasized unity, such as “We all win when we unite in the face of Israeli aggression.” Organizers stressed that strong public backing is crucial to bolster Lebanon’s official position during this sensitive period.

Freed Lebanese prisoner Georges Abdallah addressed the crowd, calling for broad participation in popular mobilization, particularly after the recent “Israeli” strikes on Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburb and earlier in Ain al-Hilweh. He praised the Islamic Resistance as a core defender of national sovereignty and described martyred commander Haitham Al-Tabatabai as a pillar of Lebanese identity.

Responding to the latest attacks, Abdallah emphasized that confronting normalization is a fundamental element of resistance. “Our people will defeat normalization despite all pressure,” he said, noting that the resistance continues to represent the aspirations of the Arab public. He concluded that armed resistance remains Lebanon’s foremost shield of sovereignty, calling for unified national support and adding, “There is no excuse for anyone.”

**************

End/ 345C