First group of Iranian students going on Umrah Pilgrimage leaves for Saudi Arabia

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony of sending off the first batch of academic Umrah pilgrims leaving for the Land of Revelation was held in Tehran on Sunday.

It was held at the Salam Terminal of the Imam Khomeini International Airport.

According to Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Mohammad Taheri, head of the Academics’ Pilgrimage Headquarters, the first student Umrah batches were sent from Tehran and Sari to the Land of Revelation.

He said 8,000 university students and professors will go on the pilgrimage in the 21st round of Umrah for academics.

The last convoy will be dispatched on December 18 and will return home on December 28, he noted.

Highlighting the cultural and spiritual programs of the student convoys in the Umrah trip, he said preparations have been made in Mecca and Medina and specific programs have been planned for the student convoys in the two holy cities.

Hojat-ol-Islam Taheri said Quran recitation and recitation of supplications are among the programs, adding that several preachers and speakers have also been invited to hold educational sessions and students can benefit from their educational discussions.

Umrah is a Mustahab (recommended but not obligatory) pilgrimage to Mecca which Muslims can take at any time of the year, unlike the Hajj pilgrimage that is obligatory for every able-bodied and financially able Muslim once in their lifetime and can be performed only in the first days of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Hajja.

