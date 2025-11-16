Iranian Community in Lebanon Honors Hezbollah Martyrs’ Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian community in Lebanon marked Hezbollah Martyrs’ Day with a ceremony at the Imam Khomeini complex in Beirut.

The importance of this commemoration lies in reaffirming the spiritual and political bond with the Axis of Resistance and honoring the sacrifices of Hezbollah’s martyrs, who played a central role in Lebanon’s defense against Israel. Amid current security challenges, the culture of martyrdom has resurfaced as a source of resilience and strength.

The event was distinguished by the presence of Iranian community members and families of Hezbollah martyrs. Portraits of martyrs and Resistance leaders were displayed, while speeches and stories reflecting sacrifice and devotion were delivered. A side exhibition showcased cultural and documentary works about the martyrs, and the families of martyrs were honored.

Ayatollah Sayyed Issa Tabatabaei opened his remarks by saying that martyrs “trade with God in a commerce that never fails.” He explained that those who lose this true trade lose both worlds, while the real winners are those who preserved dignity, honor, and homeland. He emphasized that serving the families of martyrs is a religious and moral duty, as directed by the Leader of the Islamic Republic, and noted the efforts of Iranians who visit villages to present memorial plaques and condolences.

Hajj Ali Raslan, inspired by this spirit, recalled a powerful scene from the battlefield. He described a fighter who continued his mission after most comrades were martyred, crossing the front lines to deliver vital coordinates. Pursued by drones, he sought refuge with Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her), saying, “O Fatimah, I take refuge in you.” Two missiles exploded above him without harm, enabling him to reach the front and contribute to a successful operation dedicated to the Mother of the Faithful.

Ali Tabatabaei, director of the Imam Khomeini Complex, told Iran Press International News Agency that the community has spent the past year visiting martyrs’ families, especially in Bir Hassan, and this event continued those efforts. He noted that forty families were honored during the opening of a cultural exhibition organized with several associations.

Tabatabaei added that the steadfastness of these families shows that “the people of Lebanon remain committed to the path of Resistance and are ready to sacrifice everything for their dignity.” He revealed that some families have offered three martyrs and still remain firm in their commitment, considering it a moral duty to honor these sacrifices.

This commemoration demonstrates that Hezbollah Martyrs’ Day has evolved beyond an annual event, becoming a platform to revive Resistance consciousness and reinforce values of sacrifice and altruism. The Iranian community’s role reflects the cultural and emotional depth of the Axis of Resistance and the shared vision of dignity and sovereignty.

