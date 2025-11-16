Lebanon files urgent UN complaint over Israeli wall breaching blue line

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has instructed the Foreign Ministry to lodge an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council against Israel over the construction of a concrete wall in southern Lebanon that extends beyond the UN-demarcated Blue Line.

On Saturday, Aoun instructed Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji to have Lebanon’s permanent mission to the United Nations submit the complaint, saying the Israeli barrier violates Lebanon’s sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The resolution, which brokered a ceasefire in the 33-day-long war Israel launched against Lebanon in 2006, calls on the occupying Tel Aviv regime to respect Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The president requested that the complaint be accompanied by UN reports that refute Israel’s denial regarding the wall’s construction and confirm that the concrete barrier erected by the Israeli army has blocked local residents from accessing over 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land,” the Lebanese presidency said on its X page.

“International reports also confirm that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has informed Israel of the need to dismantle the wall, especially since Israel’s ongoing presence on Lebanese territory and the construction work there constitute a violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement added.

UNIFIL confirmed on Friday that portions of the concrete barrier recently constructed by the Israeli military have encroached into Lebanese territory, thereby violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and infringing upon Lebanon’s sovereignty.

As per a declaration from the UN force, peacekeepers carried out a geospatial survey in October regarding a concrete T-wall that was erected by the Israeli army to the southwest of the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun.

The survey revealed that the barrier extended past the Blue Line, isolating over 4,000 square meters of Lebanese territory from the local populace.

UNIFIL announced that it had notified the Israeli military regarding the findings and requested the removal of the wall.

Tensions in southern Lebanon have been heightening for weeks, as the Israeli army continues to carry out near-daily airstrikes within Lebanese territory, reportedly aimed at Hezbollah members and the resistance movement’s infrastructure.

The Israeli army’s offensives, launched in October 2023 and escalating into a full-scale offensive by September 2024, have resulted in the deaths of over 4,000 individuals and left nearly 17,000 others injured in Lebanon.

Following a ceasefire announced in November 2024, the Israeli army was expected to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon this January. However, the withdrawal was only partial, with military forces still stationed at five border outposts.

....................

End/ 257