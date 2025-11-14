Hezbollah parl. bloc: Lebanese gov. must prioritize confronting Israeli aggressions

The Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc led by Hezbollah movement has called on the Lebanese government to prioritize protecting the lives of Lebanese citizens against Israeli aggressions.

The text of the statement:

The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc held its periodic meeting on November 13, 2024, under the chairmanship of MP Mohammad Raad, and discussed several political and parliamentary issues related to Lebanon, Palestine, and the region.

The bloc paid tribute to the spirits of the martyrs on the occasion of Hezbollah’s Martyr’s Day, renewing its commitment to continue the path of resistance and defending Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The bloc reaffirmed its commitment to holding elections on their constitutional deadline and called on the government to fulfill its duty in implementing the law and issuing the necessary decrees to enable expatriates to elect their representatives abroad.

The bloc also condemned the campaign targeting the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, and emphasized its commitment to the same position with him and the Development and Liberation bloc regarding the implementation of the electoral law and rejecting any attempt to change it.