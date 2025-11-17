Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon kills school principal

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli drone strike has killed one person after targeting the Lebanese town of al‑Mansouri in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese government’s National News Agency confirmed that “an attack by an enemy drone” in al‑Mansouri resulted in the death of Muhammad Shweikh, principal of al‑Mansouri Public School.

The drone struck Shweikh’s car near the football grounds of Imam Musa al‑Sadr Stadium, igniting a fire.

Israel has carried out hundreds of similar attacks in recent months, in violation of a ceasefire agreement signed last November.

Tel Aviv claims its strikes target people engaged in military activity or rebuilding Hezbollah positions, but local reports say those targeted often have no weapons and have not threatened Israel.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was required to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory but has kept forces stationed at five sites, violating UN Resolution 1701 and the terms of the agreement.

Since October 2023, Israeli operations in Lebanon have killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000, escalating into full‑scale aggression by September 2024.

