Nabih Berri Accuses Israel of Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri strongly condemned the Israeli regime for repeatedly violating the US-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon, stressing that Beirut has fully respected its commitments while the Resistance has not fired a single shot in the past 11 months.

His remarks underscore the ongoing tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, where Israel’s persistent military presence and repeated violations threaten to spark renewed conflict despite the ceasefire agreement.

Israel began its attacks on Lebanon on October 1, 2024. A ceasefire was reached on December 7 after two months of aggression, yet violations have continued. Under the agreement, Israeli forces were required to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, but these conditions remain unmet.

Nabih Berri declared: “When and where has Israel ever respected the ceasefire? This is the essence of its aggressiveness. It has been 11 months since the Resistance fired even one bullet, and Lebanon has honored every commitment under the ceasefire.”

He also rejected accusations of weapons smuggling to the Lebanese Resistance “by sea, land, or air,” describing them as “false and baseless.”

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces remain entrenched in sensitive areas of southern Lebanon, raising political and security concerns in Beirut. Lebanon insists it has fully complied with the agreement.

Lebanon maintains that it has upheld the ceasefire, while Israel continues to violate it, increasing fears of renewed escalation along the frontier.



