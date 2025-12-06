Lebanon’s Speaker Berri demands ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nabih Berri, Speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament and leader of the Amal Movement, has called for the firm establishment of a ceasefire, the release of prisoners, a complete end to Israeli attacks, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied Lebanese territory.

His remarks come amid escalating Israeli violations along Lebanon’s southern frontier, fueling concerns that Tel Aviv may seek to expand its aggression despite international appeals for de-escalation.

Recent debate in Lebanon has centered on the appointment of Simon Karam, a civilian negotiator designated by President Joseph Aoun to lead the Lebanese delegation to the UN “Ceasefire Monitoring Committee.” The move has raised questions over whether Israel could exploit the new channel for political maneuvering. Lebanese officials insist that any engagement must remain strictly technical and limited to security matters.

Berri stressed that Karam’s mission is “purely technical, not political,” adding: “What matters is not the name, but the result. Will he stop Israel’s war, its aggression, and force the occupiers to withdraw? If that is the mission, then there is no problem. Otherwise, I do not recognize it.” He noted that he was the first to propose involving civilians in the mechanism, but only within a technical framework.

Information Minister Paul Morkos reiterated that Karam’s mandate is confined to security issues. President Aoun described the first round of talks under civilian leadership as “positive,” saying the effort must continue “to prevent the specter of a second war.”

Lebanese leaders remain firm in rejecting any political negotiations with Israel, emphasizing that discussions must be limited to ceasefire implementation and border security. Berri underscored that Israel must end its violations and withdraw from occupied Lebanese lands, including disputed border points repeatedly targeted by the Israeli military. He emphasized Lebanon’s priority is protecting sovereignty and preventing Israel from imposing new conditions through pressure or military escalation.

....................

End/ 257