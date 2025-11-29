Berri Rejects Reports of Imminent Israeli Assault on Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri rejected circulating reports about an “Israeli deadline” or an imminent assault on Lebanon, stressing that such claims originate exclusively from Israeli media outlets.

In comments to Lebanese daily Al-Diyar, Berri affirmed that no international envoy had delivered any direct warning to Beirut.

He also dismissed allegations that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had conveyed threats during recent diplomatic meetings. “No threat was conveyed to us,” he said, adding that the reports amounted only to “a general atmosphere.”

Regarding Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil’s recent visit to Tehran, Berri explained that the lawmaker attended an official conference and met with senior Iranian officials, including Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani.

Berri noted that the trip provided a clearer understanding of Iran’s political climate, particularly concerning any potential developments between Tehran and Washington that could affect regional dynamics or Lebanon.

He emphasized that the meetings confirmed “there is currently no communication channel or dialogue between the two sides.”

