Lebanon’s Berri Demands UN Action Over Israeli Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has urged the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency session on Wednesday to address ongoing Israeli violations against Lebanon, which have already claimed 14 lives. He stressed the necessity of submitting an official complaint to the UN.

The call comes amid intensifying Israeli military actions targeting Lebanese civilians, sparking outrage over Israel’s repeated breaches of international agreements, including the ceasefire and UN Resolution 1701.

Israeli forces have conducted multiple airstrikes in southern Lebanon, leaving at least 14 people dead.

On Tuesday, Israel escalated its attacks despite the ceasefire terms under Resolution 1701. Reports from Lebanese media indicated that a drone strike in Al-Tiri injured several individuals, while another drone attack on the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon killed 13.

On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building in the southern town of Deir Kifa.

Berri condemned the assaults, stating, “The Israeli enemy continues its crimes against civilians, children, and students, with the latest atrocity occurring in Al-Tiri.”

He further emphasized, “Lebanon must persist in filing complaints with the UN Security Council and demand an immediate session to denounce Israeli violations.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah strongly condemned Wednesday’s massacre carried out by Israeli forces, describing it as a heinous crime that adds to Israel’s long-standing record of oppression against Palestinians, Lebanese, and other peoples of the region.

