Iranian President congratulates Turkey on National Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the esteemed people of Turkey.

In a Wednesday message celebrating Turkey's National Day, the Iranian president emphasized that, without a doubt, strengthening bilateral relations has become increasingly important in the current circumstances. He noted that enhancing cooperation would bolster stability, security, and development for both countries and the region.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the numerous commonalities between the two friendly and brotherly nations, Iran and Turkey. He expressed hope that through joint efforts and continuous consultations, the two countries would witness growth and deepening of their relations across all economic, political, cultural, and international spheres.

.....................

End/ 257