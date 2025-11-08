Iran Condemns US Sanctions on EB Patients as ‘Cruel and Inhumane’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned the United States’ “cruel and inhumane” sanctions that have severely impacted Iranian patients suffering from Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic disorder that causes extreme skin fragility.

In a post on X on Friday, Baghaei stated that the inhuman nature of the US sanctions is evident in the suffering of EB patients, who have consistently been among the most affected by these restrictions.

“Preventing the delivery of specialized bandages for patients with EB reveals the height of cruelty and callousness of those who impose and enforce the sanctions,” he wrote.

Baghaei noted that he and Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi attended the unveiling of a documentary titled Flight of Butterflies at Vahdat Hall on Thursday night.

The film follows the lives of two EB patients who, despite their condition, have achieved academic and social success.

“This documentary tells the story of Zahra and Mohammad Mehdi Parvizi, siblings with EB, who pursued education and growth with determination, while also portraying the immense pain endured by EB patients and their families,” Baghaei said.

The US, under President Donald Trump, reinstated severe sanctions on Iran in May 2018 after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement, despite Iran’s full compliance.

These sanctions have obstructed financial channels needed to import essential medicines and medical supplies into Iran.

Although US and Western officials claim humanitarian goods are exempt, thousands of Iranian patients have died or suffered due to lack of access to critical treatments.

In July 2024, Tehran’s Legal Court of International Relations ordered the US government to pay $6.785 billion in damages to Iranian EB patients and their families.

The ruling followed lawsuits filed by 295 EB patients and relatives, protesting the sanctions that blocked vital wound care products and medications.

Currently, around 1,250 EB patients have been identified in Iran, with the country’s EB Home being the only registered organization dedicated to their care.

At the ceremony, Culture Minister Abbas Salehi said the documentary showcases a family that helped their children succeed through love, patience, and compassion.

He added that the Parvizi family has become a national symbol of how aspirations can be transformed into achievements.

Director Alireza Mohammadi said the film was made from a humanistic perspective, highlighting the Parvizi family’s resilience, faith, and hope in the face of adversity.

