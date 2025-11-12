Photos: Vienna’s Islamic Centre hosts inspiring women’s empowerment and business event

On November 9, the Islamic Centre of Vienna hosted an inspiring women’s empowerment and business event featuring a keynote on Khadija (r.a.) as a pioneering businesswoman. The program included a dynamic panel of female entrepreneurs from various sectors, legal insights on tax issues, and opportunities for networking and idea-sharing. Traditional food and a warm atmosphere fostered connection and dialogue, making the afternoon a memorable celebration of courage, collaboration, and shared vision.
12 November 2025 - 13:26
News ID: 1749667
Source: Abna24
