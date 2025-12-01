Vienna protesters denounce European funding of Israel’s war on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of protesters in the Austrian capital, Vienna, denounced European countries’ funding of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The protest took place on Saturday during a march held on the occasion of the “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People,” observed annually on November 29.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is celebrated worldwide on November 29 each year. It was established by the United Nations in 1977 to show international support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them self-determination, national independence and sovereignty, and the right of refugees to return to their homes from which they were displaced in 1948.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Boycott Israel” and “Europe funds, Israel bombs.”

They also held signs with phrases like “Silence is support for genocide” and “Suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement.”

Participants carried a white cloth with the names of Palestinians killed as a result of the Israeli war.

The demonstrators marched to the European Union delegation building in Vienna, demanding accountability for those responsible for Israeli violations and an end to the massacres in Gaza and the West Bank.

Activist Martin Weinberger told the press that Palestinians’ supporters in Europe face pressure and harassment under the pretext of “security.” He affirmed their demands for freedom of expression, peace, and democracy.

He condemned the long-standing labeling of Palestinian resistance and struggle as “terrorism,” emphasizing that “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.”

Criticism has been directed at European countries, including Britain and Germany, for supporting Israel’s war on Gaza by continuing to supply arms and ammunition to Tel Aviv despite committing acts of genocide in the territory.

The Israeli army and settlers continue their attacks and escalation in the West Bank since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza, which has resulted in the killing of more than 1,085 Palestinians, injuring nearly 11,000, and arresting over 21,000 others.

On October 10, the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Tel Aviv came into effect, ending an Israeli offensive that left more than 70,000 Palestinians dead and approximately 171,000 injured.

