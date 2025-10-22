Austrians visit Vienna Islamic Center on Mosque Open Day (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yesterday, the Islamic Center of Vienna, Austria, hosted visitors, both Muslims and non-Muslims, on the occasion of the Open Doors Day of the Austrian Mosques to get acquainted with the activities, architecture and Muslim community of the center. A large number of visitors took the opportunity to ask questions and participate in discussions with the center’s officials and members.

The program of the day began with a speech by Omid Voral, President of the Islamic Center of Vienna, and included a visit to the mosque, a scientific lecture by Dr. Ali Özdil, an Islamic scholar and university professor, educational and cultural stations, as well as a special reception for the participants. The program provided an opportunity for visitors to get to know various aspects of the faith, architecture and social life of Muslims in Vienna up close.

The Islamic Center of Vienna appreciated the warm presence of the visitors and the voluntary efforts of many members, emphasizing that such programs help to strengthen solidarity, understanding and intercultural and religious dialogue.