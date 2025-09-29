Vienna University Professor: Dialogue only way to resolve Iran nuclear issue

AhlulBayt News Agency: A professor of political science at the University of Vienna, commenting on the UN Security Council’s rejection of a draft resolution aimed at preventing the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran, emphasized that the United States and the European Troika have chosen a path of confrontation.

Heinz Gartner, a professor of political science at the University of Vienna, told IRNA on Sunday that the recent agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency could have served as a basis to advance nuclear diplomacy.

The professor said that the failure of the draft resolution proposed by Russia and China to delay the implementation of sanctions (snapback) was not surprising. He noted that the three European countries and the United States were determined to push the mechanism forward, despite the fact that Iran’s recent proposals could have been seen as a sign of willingness to cooperate.

Gartner noted that the agreement reached on September 9 (Shahrivar 18) between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency in Cairo had the potential to serve as a foundation for continued talks.

He added that the resumption of direct negotiations between Iran and the United States—especially following U.S. and Israeli military actions during the final stages of talks—required more time. However, instead of focusing on this opportunity, Western countries concentrated on the weaknesses of the Cairo agreement.

The Austrian professor also highlighted the historical roots of mistrust between Iran and the West, saying that Iran views the behavior of Western powers—particularly European countries—at the UN Security Council as a form of post-colonial approach. He added that, given Iran’s historical experience with colonialism, this perception is understandable.

On Tuesday, September 9, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed an agreement in Cairo, Egypt, paving the way for the resumption of cooperation, including mechanisms to restart inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The announcement followed a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.



