Qatari PM: True Gaza ceasefire impossible without full Israeli withdrawal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatar’s prime minister said on Saturday that a genuine ceasefire in Gaza cannot be achieved unless Israeli forces fully withdraw and stability is restored across the territory.

According to Mehr, speaking at an international conference in Doha, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani explained that international mediators—led by the United States—are pushing to advance the process toward the agreement’s second phase.

“So far, what we have reached is only a temporary pause,” he said at the Doha Forum. “It cannot yet be described as a real ceasefire.”

According to him, “A ceasefire will only be possible when Israeli troops leave Gaza entirely, conditions become stable again, and people can move freely in and out—none of which is happening right now,” he said, as reported by France 24.

Although the truce has reduced the intense fighting that marked the two-year conflict, Gaza health authorities report that more than 360 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the pause began in October.

New violence was also reported on Saturday, when two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike northwest of Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital.

The first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace initiative came into effect on October 10, the report noted.

