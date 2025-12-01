Gaza Municipalities Warn of Service Collapse Among Fuel Shortage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Municipalities in the Gaza Strip have warned that their essential services may soon come to a halt due to the rapidly worsening fuel crisis in the war-ravaged enclave.

This warning was issued in a statement released by the municipalities on Sunday and read by Khan Yunis mayor Alaa al-Batta during a press conference held in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

The municipalities attributed the crisis to Israel’s refusal to allow sufficient diesel supplies needed to operate vital facilities and equipment across the Strip.

“Since the ceasefire began 50 days ago, Gaza has received fuel supplies sufficient for only five days of work to clear roads, remove rubble, and facilitate the movement of displaced people,” the municipalities stated.

They further explained that the very limited quantities permitted are managed by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), which has become unable to meet even the minimum diesel requirements necessary to keep municipal services functioning.

The municipalities appealed to Arab countries — including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Algeria, Libya, and Bahrain — to urgently intervene and provide Gaza’s municipalities with fuel to ensure the continuation of services and prevent the collapse of the municipal system amid the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the coastal enclave.

