Qatar Warns Israeli Violations Threaten Gaza Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatar has voiced concern over Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire, warning that such actions are troubling even as Doha continues efforts to preserve the truce in the blockaded territory.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari stated that Qatar is closely monitoring the agreement and working to prevent its collapse.

He emphasized that Israeli breaches “pose a threat to the agreement and diminish its effectiveness.”

Al-Ansari noted, “This is the longest ceasefire since Israel’s devastating war began more than two years ago,” adding that efforts are underway to move the truce into the second phase of the Gaza agreement.

“We believe the parties should advance to stage two very soon,” the spokesman said.

During the first stage of the Gaza peace plan, initially proposed by US President Donald Trump, Hamas and allied resistance groups were expected to return all 48 captives they held, of whom 20 were still alive.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions have largely adhered to the ceasefire terms.

The Qatari spokesperson further explained that the return of the remains of Israeli captives should not obstruct progress toward the second stage of the deal.

“As we have consistently said, the logistical realities in Gaza make achieving this outcome difficult,” Ansari remarked, referring to the recovery of bodies.

