Infantino Criticized for Awarding Trump “Peace Prize”

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump took center stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, with fans quickly labeling the event as “cringeworthy” and awkward.

On Friday, what was intended to be a celebration of the 47-team tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico turned into what critics described as an over-the-top spectacle dominated by Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino faced heavy criticism for his actions, particularly for presenting Trump with a newly created FIFA “Peace Prize.”

The decision sparked heated debate on social media, widely seen as pandering, and according to many observers, marked the moment the highly anticipated event went off track.

“The World Cup draw. It’s making me cringe,” one fan tweeted, criticizing Infantino for using the televised event to flatter Trump. “It’s sickening.”

Another fan wrote, “The completely fabricated ‘Peace Prize’ just to appease Donald Trump is outrageous. I genuinely cannot watch it.”

The draw, hosted by Rio Ferdinand alongside US sports stars Tom Brady and Aaron Judge, was also criticized for its lengthy introduction and exaggerated production. One fan joked, “Is it possible to die from cringe? This World Cup draw is unbearable.”

In July, soccer fans booed Trump as he handed trophies to Chelsea, the winning team, after the FIFA Club World Cup final.

The scene saw Trump enter New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium during Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain and remain throughout the award ceremony.

His presence was poorly received by both spectators and players, with critics describing it as an unnecessary intervention.

/129