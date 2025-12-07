Humanitarian Crisis Deepens as Gaza Receives Only 16% of Agreed Gas Supplies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza stated that the Israeli occupation continues to enforce a systematic strangulation policy by restricting the entry of cooking gas into the Strip. Since the start of the ceasefire agreement until December 6, 2025, only 104 gas trucks have entered, out of 660 that were supposed to be allowed, meaning Gaza has received just 16% of the agreed quantity.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Office explained that the significant gap between the allocated amounts and what Israel actually permits represents a clear violation of the agreement and worsens the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where 2.4 million people rely on gas for daily needs in homes, hospitals, bakeries, and communal kitchens.

The statement highlighted that the gas distribution system in Gaza operates through a computerized mechanism based on the number of households in each governorate, ensuring fairness and preventing duplication. Each household is allocated only 8 kilograms of gas per distribution cycle.

The GMO added that only 252,000 households have received their share so far, out of 470,000 registered and eligible households. Each cycle takes three months due to the severe shortage of incoming supplies and Israel’s failure to meet the required allocations.

The Office stressed that continuing this policy poses a direct threat to the basic needs of the population and increases the humanitarian burden. It called for international pressure to allow the entry of the agreed quantities and to lift the arbitrary Israeli restrictions on the Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, with American and European support, Israel has carried out genocide in Gaza involving killing, starvation, destruction, displacement, and arrests, ignoring international appeals and International Court of Justice rulings to stop. A ceasefire was declared on October 10 but has been violated daily by Israeli forces.

The genocide has resulted in more than 241,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, most of them women and children, along with over 11,000 missing persons. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, famine has claimed many lives—mostly children—and widespread destruction has erased much of Gaza’s cities and neighborhoods from the map.

