UNICEF: 67 Palestinian Children Killed Since Ceasefire Began

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 67 Palestinian children have been killed in the Gaza Strip since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect last month, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

During a press briefing in Geneva on Friday, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said the toll includes a baby girl killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Thursday.

He added that the figure also includes seven other children killed the previous day, as Israel launched a series of attacks across the enclave.

“This is happening during an agreed ceasefire. The pattern is staggering,” Pires told reporters, referring to the deaths since October 11, the first full day of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

“As we have said many times, these are not just numbers: each was a child with a family, a dream, and a life – suddenly cut short by ongoing violence.”

Palestinian children have suffered the most from Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, with UNICEF estimating last month that 64,000 children have been killed or injured since the war began in October 2023.

Save the Children reported this week that in 2024 alone, an average of 475 Palestinian children each month sustained lifelong disabilities, including traumatic brain injuries and severe burns.

The humanitarian group further noted that Gaza has become “home to the largest cohort of child amputees in modern history.”

