AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu faces a seemingly paradoxical equation: apparent optimism towards Riyadh, and deep-seated anxiety regarding Sana'a. There, advanced weaponry fails to frighten him, while a popular will keeps him awake at night, as if F-35 fighter jets heading towards Saudi Arabia pose less of a threat than a Yemeni cry rising from the heart of the siege.

Optimism Unshaken by Reality

Netanyahu's approach to Saudi Arabia is marked by a high degree of confidence, not arbitrarily, but based on promises from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio pledges that Washington will guarantee Israel's military superiority even if advanced F-35 fighter jets are sold to Riyadh. In fact, the Israeli entity is attempting to exploit the deal as an opportunity to extract guarantees that would render these aircraft less advanced than their counterparts in the occupation's arsenal. It's as if allowing Saudi Arabia to acquire weapons is merely an extension of a long-standing US policy stipulating that arming the region cannot undermine Israel's military superiority.

Therefore, Israel's sense of security rests more on the control of a third party—the United States—than on the capabilities of its own military, as long as it remains under Washington's umbrella. Washington is the party that pulls the strings and distributes weapons according to parameters that prioritize Israel's security, while essentially aiming to accumulate weapons without any real control in the arsenals of capitals like Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Cultural Anxiety Emerges from Sana'a

But as soon as Netanyahu turns to the subject of Yemen, his rhetoric shifts, his voice softens, and the anxiety transforms from military to cultural. The problem is no longer missiles or drones, nor naval capabilities asserting their presence in the Red Sea. Rather, the fear has become one of a "resistance consciousness" taking shape as an identity, and of a culture that sees confronting this enemy as a duty transcending borders and geography. Deep down, for Netanyahu, the Yemeni cry is more than just a political slogan—simply because it is a resistance project that knows no retreat and refuses to be defeated, capable of creating a generation that is not subject to Washington's equations or Riyadh's calculations. Here, the danger becomes existential, not so much about firepower as it is about the power of meaning and the depth of faith.

Weapons That Don't Frighten, Will That Terrifies

Between Saudi Arabia's complacency and Yemen's anxiety, the answer that Western media dares not state becomes clear: The Zionist entity fears not weapons subject to Washington's restrictions, but rather peoples who manufacture their own weapons, control their own destiny, and transform faith into action, awareness into activism, and ideology into weaponry. Weapons controlled by America are soulless and ineffective, while the will born from the heart of challenges knows no bounds except the promised realm of victory and conquest. Planes do not fight without a decision, and deals do not create a project, while a slogan that transforms into an identity, and an awareness that transforms into resistance, are capable of changing history before the balance of power is determined by weapons.

Sanaa, which frightens Netanyahu, is a model that redefines the meaning of confrontation with occupation—not just weapons, but awareness, culture, and faith; not external support or bilateral deals, but homegrown strength. It is not mere media rhetoric, but action, blood, and sacrifice.

The real fear... is not of weapons that can be bought, but of a will that cannot be bought.



/129