Senior Lebanese Cleric Condemns Israeli Airstrike on Ain al-Hilweh Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Lebanese cleric has condemned the Israeli regime for Tuesday’s airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, which killed more than a dozen people and injured several others. Sheikh Ghazi Hanina, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon, said the Zionist regime’s assault, carried out amid Arab and international silence, will never force the Palestinian people to surrender.

The attack struck a soccer field crowded with civilians in Ain al-Hilweh, Sidon, southern Lebanon, leaving over a dozen dead and many more wounded.

He stated, “The night attack on Ain al-Hilweh was a brutal and criminal act by the Zionist enemy, supported by the United States and executed under Arab and international silence.”

The cleric added, “With this aggression, Netanyahu’s hands are stained with the blood of the Palestinian people and youth, thirteen of whom were martyred in this camp and nearly eighty injured.”

Sheikh Hanina emphasized that such crimes will never force Palestinians to surrender; instead, they will strengthen their resilience and determination. He pointed to Gaza’s steadfastness as proof of this. The Israeli strike was part of ongoing aggressions that violate the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

