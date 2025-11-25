Hamas Calls for Prosecution of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Over Crimes Against Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has urged international courts to prosecute those responsible for the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF),” accusing it of committing crimes against the Palestinian people.

In its statement, Hamas said the American organization’s decision to end operations in Gaza came after daily massacres during the ongoing war, charging it with contributing to the deaths of starving Palestinians and those seeking aid. The Movement described the closure as a justified step against an entity that “collapsed alongside the project of genocide and engineered starvation in partnership with the Zionist occupation.”

Hamas asserted that since its entry into Gaza, the foundation functioned as part of the occupation’s security apparatus, employing distribution methods unrelated to humanitarian work. These methods created dangerous and humiliating conditions for civilians seeking food, leading to thousands of deaths and injuries from sniper fire and deliberate killings, exposing the foundation’s complicity in genocide.

The statement added that Palestinians regard the foundation as a symbol of the occupation’s failure, along with its partners, to impose their agenda. Hamas stressed that any project cooperating with the occupation and implementing its fascist policies will ultimately collapse, as it is built on injustice, oppression, and dehumanization.

Hamas called on legal organizations and international courts to pursue the foundation and its officials, holding them accountable for crimes to prevent future tragedies and protect humanity from organized international terrorism.

Since May 27, the Israeli occupation, backed by the US, enforced a humiliating aid distribution plan through the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” forcing Palestinians to choose between starvation or being shot by Israeli forces.

According to figures from Gaza’s Government Media Office, 995 Palestinians were killed, more than 6,000 injured, and 45 went missing while trying to obtain food.

The United Nations and several international and human rights organizations refused to participate in this mechanism from the outset, condemning it as biased, dangerous to civilians, and a degrading system of aid distribution.

