Israeli Regime Expands Military Outposts, Suggests Permanent Gaza Presence

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new satellite imagery analysis suggests that the Israeli regime is preparing for a permanent military presence across large areas of the Gaza Strip, documenting extensive construction, infrastructure expansion, and destruction of Palestinian property since the October ceasefire.

Research published Saturday by Drop Site News and conducted by Forensic Architecture, a multidisciplinary research group, revealed that at least 13 new military outposts have been built inside Gaza since October 10, alongside the expansion and consolidation of 48 existing ones.

The findings indicate that Israeli forces are not simply occupying temporary positions but are reshaping the territory in ways consistent with long-term control.

Satellite images taken between October 10 and December 2 show that the regime has established a dense network of military infrastructure east of the so-called “yellow line,” a partial withdrawal boundary set under the ceasefire.

Researchers concluded that Israeli forces currently control more than half of Gaza and continue to expand their reach through construction and demolition activities.

According to Forensic Architecture, the regime has extended road networks connecting military outposts inside Gaza to Israeli bases, roads, and illegal settlements outside the enclave, reinforcing logistical integration between occupied areas of Gaza and the wider occupied Palestinian territories.

The group also documented the construction of a new road in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, rerouting the Magen Oz military corridor entirely within areas controlled by the regime.

This expansion has been accompanied by systematic destruction of Palestinian property, particularly in eastern Khan Younis and southern Gaza, including Rafah.

Buildings that had survived earlier attacks were demolished after the ceasefire, while new outposts and military roads were built in the same areas.

One case study highlighted a newly established Israeli outpost in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, where a crowded tent area was dismantled and surrounding buildings were razed.

Satellite and ground images showed the construction of roads, militarized berms, and new structures on elevated ground east of the “yellow line,” overlooking areas where Palestinians were forcibly displaced.

Mouin Rabbani, a former UN official and analyst on Israeli-Palestinian affairs, said the findings reflect Israel’s historical strategy of creating irreversible realities on the ground.

He told Drop Site News that Tel Aviv has consistently pursued incremental measures that become permanent once international pressure eases or political costs are deemed acceptable.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire tied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called 20-point Gaza plan, Israeli forces were to withdraw to the “yellow line,” leaving 53–58% of Gaza under Israeli control, according to maps released by Washington and later by the Israeli military.

However, Forensic Architecture found that since the ceasefire, Israel has seized more land by placing at least 27 markers west of the “yellow line” shown on its own maps.

Trump’s plan stated that Israel would not occupy or annex Gaza and that its forces would eventually withdraw as an “International Stabilization Force” assumed control.

The report concluded that through expanding outposts, integrating road networks, and demolishing Palestinian neighborhoods, Israel is entrenching a presence that goes beyond temporary “security measures” and points to a permanent role in Gaza.

