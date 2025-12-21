Gaza Health Ministry: 70,925 killed, 171,185 wounded since October 7, 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 70,925 Palestinians have been killed and 171,185 wounded since continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip began on October 7, 2023.

The Gaza-based Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday that the Strip’s hospitals of received 13 bodies and 20 injured during the past 48 hours.

“Many victims remain still trapped under the rubble of the destroyed buildings and on the roads, where the ambulance and Civil Defense crews are unable to reach them,” it added.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 11, 2025, the death toll has amounted to 401 martyrs, with 1,108 injured, in addition to the 641 bodies have been picked up.

................

End/ 257