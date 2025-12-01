Pope Leo’s visit to Lebanon conveys message of unity, peace: Senior Shia cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: The vice president of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council has expressed hope that the forthcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV could usher in a new chapter for the Arab nation, as it carries a message of peace and unity amid ongoing Israeli acts of aggression.

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib stated that the visit conveys a message directed at the diverse and multi-sectarian Lebanese society, which is experiencing brutal Israeli aggression.

He stressed that the Shia community has been affected the most as a result of Israeli atrocities.

The pope’s visit will be the harbinger of peace and coexistence, he said, emphasizing the trip should serve as “a unifying moment for all Lebanese at this critical juncture as people are striving for a common ground.”

Khatib stated that the visit also marks a bold attempt against those seeking to sow the seeds of discord and division in Lebanon.

The senior Lebanese cleric also appreciated the Vatican’s recent positions vis-à-vis the Palestinian issue, describing them as positive and “a distinct shift.”

“Our national and moral responsibility is greater than others in confronting the brutal Israeli aggression and upholding the rights of the Palestinian people,” Khatib said.

He underscored that the Lebanese nation must recognize the existing dangers, stating that division in Lebanon is “politically-motivated, and not religious at all.”

The cleric called on Lebanese officials to refrain from exploiting religious matters in political disputes.

Khatib reiterated that a just state must be built upon respect for human dignity and citizenship.

He called on religious authorities to encourage all Lebanese to stand united in the face of Israeli aggression, pointing out that Lebanon represents a symbol of coexistence that the Zionist enemy is trying to break up.

“We must convey a message to the international community about shared values, love, brotherhood, and unity held by both Islam and Christianity,” he said.

Khatib underscored that there is no contradiction between peace and resistance.

He also warned against the expansionist Israeli policies and the so-called “Greater Israel” plan, promoted by Tel Aviv and Washington.

“As long as the Palestinian issue remains unresolved, there will be no solution in the region. Everyone must stand up against the Israeli enemy, which poses a threat to humanitarian values and all of humanity,” Khatib concluded.

Pope Leo XIV is going to visit Lebanon over the weekend. He is reportedly set to meet civil and religious authorities, visit mosques and ancient churches, pray at Beirut’s port in memory of the victims of the 2020 explosion, and hold a private meeting with President Joseph Aoun.

