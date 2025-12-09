Scholars from Iran, Lebanon, Egypt highlight Prophet’s governance model in interfaith dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Culture and Relations Organization hosted a conference in Tehran titled “An Introduction to the Prophet of Mercy’s Approach Toward Followers of Other Religions After Hijra” to mark the 1500th anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The event brought together scholars from Iran, Lebanon, and Egypt, both in-person and virtually.

Speakers highlighted the Prophet’s governance model and his interactions with Christians, Jews, and other religious groups in early Islamic society, stressing that reviving this ethical and legal framework is essential for strengthening peaceful coexistence today.

Ahmad Mobaleghi, Member of the Council for Religious Policy, cited Qur’anic verses illustrating the Prophet’s governance with Ahl al-Kitab, emphasizing clear religious boundaries alongside meaningful interaction. He described the Prophet’s expansive human ethics and loyalty to covenants as fundamental elements of his engagement with others.

Lebanese Christian writer Louis Saliba examined the Prophet’s respectful interactions with the Christians of Najran, while Abdolsalam Emami, Advisor to the Minister of Culture on Sunni Affairs, discussed the Prophet’s conduct with the Jews of Medina, highlighting his mercy, forgiveness, and compassion. Amani Mahmoud Ibrahim, Professor at Al-Azhar University, analyzed the Prophet’s response to treaty violations, framing them as part of a broader plot against civic peace in Medina.

Opening the conference, Bani Ali, head of the Department of Sects and Religions Dialogue, stressed that the Prophet’s practical model should serve as the best foundation for interaction with followers of other religions today.

The conference underscored ethics, respect for identity, covenant loyalty, and justice-based conflict management as key principles of the Prophet’s interfaith conduct, presenting his legacy as a blueprint for contemporary interreligious dialogue.

......................

End/ 257