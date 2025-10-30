Al-Quds Brigades Strike Israeli Forces in Qabatiya

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced that its Qabatiya unit successfully detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli military vehicles that had entered the town, resulting in damage to a command jeep.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the group said, “Our fighters in the Qabatiya unit managed to detonate a Tufan-type ground explosive device along the path of the invading military vehicles, damaging a command jeep and causing confirmed injuries among enemy forces.”

The statement continued, “Our heroes remain engaged in confronting the invading enemy forces in the town, responding according to the evolving conditions on the ground.”

