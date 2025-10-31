Israel conducts drone attack on a motorcycle in south Lebanon

Local media in Lebanon on Friday reported that the Zionist regime launched a drone attack on a motorcycle in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in a southern Lebanese village on Friday, Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen reported.

The Israeli regime, continuing to ignore the ceasefire and repeatedly violate it, once again targeted southern Lebanon.

Lebanese sources reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Kunin in southern Lebanon.

The initial reports indicate that two Lebanese citizens were injured.

The flights of Israeli drones and fighter jets over Lebanese airspace have become ordinary, the report added.