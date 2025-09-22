SOHR reports 24 Israeli incursions in southern Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday that Israeli occupation forces have significantly escalated their military activities in southern Syria since early September.

According to SOHR, there have been 24 ground incursions, primarily in Quneitra province, with some operations extending into Daraa and southwestern Rural Damascus.

These incursions included home raids, the setup of military checkpoints, destruction of farmland, and the raising of Israeli flags inside Syrian territory.

The operations were accompanied by heavy aerial surveillance using warplanes and drones, along with the deployment of tanks and armored vehicles.

SOHR noted that these incursions have occurred without any official response from Syria’s new government or local forces, causing alarm among residents of border villages who fear Israel may be trying to establish new realities on the ground.

The Observatory added that these actions coincide with reported secret negotiations between Damascus and the Israeli occupation, highlighting a contradiction between diplomatic talks and aggressive military maneuvers.

Observers believe the 24 recorded incursions signal a rising trend of escalation that could lead to renewed tensions in southern Syria, despite Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara’s announcement of a security agreement with Israel.



/129