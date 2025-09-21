A martyr who waited years for his flight

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday morning, following the start of Israel's attack on Tehran, he packed his bag without any hesitation and set off. He had no time for fear, nor for longing.

"Martyr Meysam Solgi" had prepared himself for martyrdom for years. On the frontlines defending his homeland and standing firm against the enemy, he sustained severe injuries less than two days after Israel's missile strike hit his workplace. After one week, on the 2nd of Tir (June 23), he answered the divine call and attained his cherished aspiration.

He departed with a backpack full of faith

Martyr Meysam Solgi, a 43-year-old young man, had embarked on this path since his teenage years — one of those active, mosque-going youths whose hearts overflowed with ideals and love for their homeland. At age 23, he joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and served for years as a devoted Basij guard. His wife, "Bahar Ahmadi," recounts his presence on the front during the recent 12-day war and his martyrdom: "He approached every mission fully prepared for martyrdom. In 2015 and 2016, he traveled multiple times to Syria and Iraq for missions. His photo alongside Martyr Hajj Qasem Soleimani was taken during that period." Solgi grew up in the Shahrak-e Be'that neighborhood, District 16, but due to his special devotion to Hazrat Masoumeh (SA), he and his family relocated to the city of Qom four years ago.

His wife, noting that Martyr Solgi used to travel to Tehran at the beginning of each week for work and return to Qom on weekends, says: “Immediately after hearing the news of the attack, Meysam packed his bag and headed to Tehran. That morning was our last meeting. On Monday evening, after hours of silence, someone else finally answered his mobile phone. My heart sank. When they evaded my questions, I became certain something had happened. I rushed to Tehran myself and learned he had suffered severe injuries from the explosion at his workplace and had been transferred to the hospital. He spent several days in the ICU. During that time, he opened his eyes twice, spoke a few gentle, brief words, and then fell asleep again... until finally, on the 2nd of Tir, he drew his last breath and departed forever.”

The Prayer for martyrdom: A family tradition

This 39-year-old woman then refers to their conversations on that final night, saying: “In the late hours of that night, while we were driving back to Qom, Meysam suddenly rested his head on the steering wheel and said, ‘Bahar, I’m so distressed I feel like banging my head against the wall. Why, despite serving in Syria and Iraq, has martyrdom not yet been granted to me?’ Even that same night, when he heard from an acquaintance that Israel might launch an attack, he laughed and said, ‘They can’t possibly make a mistake. If such a thing does happen, we’re so prepared that we’ll show them “Death to Israel.”’” Despite the sorrow of losing her husband, Ahmad expresses this statement resolutely and continues: “The pain of separation for me and our sons is immense, but we find peace in knowing that the best possible destiny was fulfilled for him. This was our family tradition—we always prayed for each other’s martyrdom.”

Heart devoted to home, soul committed to faith

Bahar describes the behavioral traits of the martyr as follows: “Despite our traditional and family-arranged marriage, our mutual affection was always evident to those close to us. Even with two sons aged 17 and 11, we still lived together as lovingly as we did in the early years of our marriage. We wrote letters to each other and never hesitated to express our affection openly.” This martyr’s spouse also highlights his warm and close relationship with their children, saying: “From the time they were babies, he carried them on his shoulders to the mosque, which instilled in them a deep love for the mosque. He always made time for recreational activities with the children—they went together to the swimming pool and the park, and football and table tennis were among their regular games. He would happily play alongside them, matching their energy and enthusiasm as if he were their peer.”

He was not merely a good man within the home—he extended his goodness to everyone. Ahmad, referring to this aspect, says: “He was a man of generosity, setting aside a portion of his income each month for the needy. He regularly read the Quran, took notes on its teachings, and shared them with others; he was so deeply knowledgeable that some people assumed he had memorized the entire Holy Quran.”



