Senior Iranian commander stresses resistance as key to national security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has emphasized the need for resistance and steadfastness of the Iranian people to bring lasting peace and security to the country.

In a message on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week on Sunday, General Abdollahi pointed to the Iraqi-imposed war in the 1980s, when the Iranian nation, with strong faith and under the guidance of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, defended the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iranians “with a spirit full of resistance, perseverance, sacrifice, and dedication stood against the enemy’s all-out invasion and recorded an epic of dignity, independence, and honor in history,” he said, adding that Iran, today, needs “the same discourse of resistance and steadfastness", for its security.

Explaining that the national discourse was based on principles such as trust in divine power, resistance to arrogance and hegemony, and reliance on domestic power, which was formed through collective experiences and consolidated with the blood of martyrs.

General Abdollahi hailed the Iranian nation for showing the same vigor during the 12-day Israeli-imposed war. “The enemy launched the war with the aim of weakening the national will; but it ended in strengthening national cohesion, enhancing the spirit of resistance, and redefining the central role of the people in defending the country,” he said.

Stating that Iran will use all capacities and resources to protect itself, the commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters expressed hope that the Islamic Republic would realize the ideals of the revolution through the precious legacy of sacrifice, devotion, resistance, and national unity.

