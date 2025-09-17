Martyr Hossein Salami Festival to honor Iran’s top Quran memorizers annually

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s top Quran memorizers will be honored annually during the closing ceremony of the Martyr Salami National Festival, an official announced.

Morteza Khedmatkar, a representative from the Quran and Etrat Center of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, stated that the center has been entrusted with organizing the festival.

He explained that the festival’s newly approved regulations define three main judging criteria: infrastructure, educational and research efforts, and promotion and discourse-building.

Khedmatkar said the Martyr Hossein Salami Quranic Festival is a national event commemorating martyrs of national strength, especially the distinguished commander and Quran memorizer Martyr Hossein Salami.

He added that the festival aims to encourage broader participation from government and public institutions by establishing clear standards and recognizing impactful initiatives in Quran memorization.

“One of the festival’s core goals,” he continued, “is to monitor and fulfill the quantitative targets outlined in the Seventh Progress Plan for training Quran memorizers, requiring full cooperation from all relevant bodies.”

Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was martyred during Israeli military aggression against Iran in June this year.

He was known for memorizing both the Quran and Nahj al-Balagha.

Over 1,000 Iranians—including military leaders, scientists, and civilians—were martyred in the June 13 attacks carried out by the Zionist regime.

In response, Iran’s Armed Forces launched Operation True Promise III, striking targets in occupied Palestinian territories with missiles and drones, leading to a ceasefire request from the Israeli regime, which took effect on June 24.

