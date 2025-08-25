Martyrs’ portraits transform Mukibs, revive spirit of sacrifice

AhlulBayt News Agency: Four major pilgrims’ service stations – Mukibs – in Mashhad, northeast Iran, named after martyrs of 12-day war, honoring their legacy during the days marking Imam Reza’s martyrdom anniversary.

Under the auspices of the Social Services Department of the Karamat Razavi Foundation, four large service stations in Mashhad have been adorned with portraits of the martyrs of the 12-day war.

The stations, set up to serve pilgrims during the final days of Safar—the second month on the lunar Islamic calendar—have been named after four prominent martyrs: Bagheri, Salami, Hajizadeh, and Tehranchi.

Mohammad Ma’ali, Director of Pilgrim Affairs and head of Martyr Bagheri station in Sharestan Shoushtari, stated: “This year’s service stations reflect a distinctly spiritual and martyrdom-inspired atmosphere”.

“Naming the service stations after the “martyrs of authority” was a deliberate decision to honor their sacrifice and instill a deeper emotional connection among pilgrims”, he emphasized.

In previous years, the service stations were named after shrine defenders from Mashhad. During the second year of operations, coinciding with the martyrdom of the “Martyrs of Service,” the Dar al-Karamah service stations were named after late president Raeisi, Rahmati, Al-e Hashem, and Abdollahian.

Ma’ali noted: “The thematic relevance of this year’s naming was rooted in the importance of commemorating the martyrs of the 12-day war”.

He expressed hope that their memory would elevate the quality and sincerity of service provided to pilgrims at Imam Reza Shrine.

He concluded by saying that with the blessings of the martyrs’ prayers, the service stations would be worthy hosts for millions of pilgrims visiting Mashhad during this sacred period.

..................

End/ 257