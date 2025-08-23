Foreign-language pilgrimage books available at Imam Hussain Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Media Center, affiliated with the Media Department of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, has launched a pioneering initiative to provide libraries with religious and cultural publications in multiple foreign languages. This project, now in its third year, aims to serve international pilgrims by offering content in their native languages.

Haidar Al-Mangooshi, head of the International Media Center, stated, “The libraries within the Holy Shrine now include publications in several languages, such as English, French, Urdu, and Turkish. These cover essential religious texts including the Ziyarat of the Holy Imams and well-known supplications like Du’a Kumayl, Du’a Tawassul, and Ziyarat Al-Yasin, as well as the Ziyarat of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) and Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him)''.

He noted that this initiative is the first of its kind among holy shrines, with the primary goal of making religious knowledge and guidance more accessible to non-Arabic-speaking pilgrims.

“We observed that many foreign pilgrims remain in the courtyard of the shrine for extended periods without understanding the rituals or the proper etiquette of pilgrimage. These translated materials are intended to enrich their experience and deepen their connection with the spiritual atmosphere''.

The publications aim to educate pilgrims about the lives and virtues of the Infallible Imams (peace be upon them), while also offering authentic Ziyarat texts and supplications. “This initiative transforms the pilgrimage into a more meaningful journey that goes beyond ritual and fosters greater spiritual understanding'', Al-Mangooshi added.

He also revealed future plans, including the publication of dedicated Ziyarat texts and biographies for all fourteen Infallible Imams. The center will continue producing high-quality foreign-language publications, building on previous works like The Guide to Iraq’s Shrines and The Holy Sites in the Land of Paradise, both available in Arabic and English.

“These efforts are in service of the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussain (peace be upon him)'', Al-Mangooshi emphasized, “and reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing the cultural and media services provided to international pilgrims in a manner worthy of the shrine’s sacred status''.

