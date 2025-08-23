Iranian Quranic convoy expands Arbaeen programs by 5% in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: Organizers of the Iranian Quranic convoy announced a 5 percent increase in Quranic programs during this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq compared with last year.

Seyyed Mohammad Moojani, head of the Quranic Activities Working Group of the Arbaeen Cultural Committee, said the growth was the result of the dedicated efforts of qaris and memorizers who took part in the initiative.

Speaking to IQNA, he explained that the programs were organized with the cooperation of the Quranic Center of Astan Quds Razavi over eight days in Iraq.

“We were able to hold nearly 1,000 Quranic sessions, making a significant contribution to enriching the spiritual and religious experience of Arbaeen pilgrims,” Moojani said.

According to Moojani, more than 80 Quran reciters and Tawasheeh (religious singing) groups joined this year’s caravan, representing 13 different nationalities. They performed across multiple routes leading to Karbala, including Najaf, Diyala, Hilla, Baghdad, and Tariq al-Ulama. All events were planned in advance and carried out according to a coordinated timetable.

He added that the content of the programs focused on verses from the Quranic chapters of An-Nasr and Al-Fath, which were recited, explained, and shared with pilgrims.

“In coordination with the Islamic Development Organization, some of the Quranic preachers of the ‘Verses to Live By’ plan were also present in Iraq, distributing brochures that included selected Quranic concepts,” Moojani said.

A distinctive aspect of this year’s convoy, Moojani stressed, was the participation of a women’s Quranic group from Iran. Over six days, they delivered more than 50 Quranic programs at women-only service stations.

Their efforts were recognized by the custodians of the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), who invited them to conduct Quranic courses in Iraq throughout the year, he said.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which concluded last week, is regarded as one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings. Each year, millions of Shia Muslims from Iraq, Iran, and across the world walk to the city of Karbala to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

More than 21 million people attended this year’s procession in Iraq.

