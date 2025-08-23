Turkish, Azeri pilgrims welcomed at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pilgrimage caravans from Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan were honored in a joint ceremony at Imam Reza Shrine during the final days of Safar.

Approaching the final days of Safar, the second month of the lunar Islamic calendar, Imam Reza Shrine hosted pilgrimage caravans from Turkey and Azerbaijan in a ceremony marked by heartfelt reception and cultural engagement.

Under the auspices of the Central Asia section of the Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs, the event began at Bab al-Reza and Sheikh Tabarsi gates, where shrine servants welcomed nearly 400 pilgrims.

The program opened with speeches by Hoj. Altay Sultanov from Turkey and Hoj. Tamerlan Alizada from Azerbaijan, highlighting the virtues of pilgrimage.

Pilgrims entered the shrine together after reciting the “Permission to Enter” prayer, followed by a brief visitation. The recitation and Azeri translation of the pilgrimage text added depth to the spiritual atmosphere.

The ceremony continued with elegies and mourning rituals, creating a space of devotion and reverence. Cultural gifts were distributed, and guests were accommodated at the shrine’s guesthouse.

The day’s program also included shrine orientation by Jamal Qubadov and a visit to Astan Quds Razavi museum.

A special gathering in Dar al-Rahmah Portico featured a lecture on the merits of “Ziyarat Aminullah,” elegies, cultural competitions, and presentation of blessed gifts. These diverse activities aimed to facilitate pilgrimage and create lasting memories for non-Iranian pilgrims.

