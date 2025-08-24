Mashhad hosts first international exhibition of AI-Based illustrations inspired by Imam Reza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first international exhibition of artificial intelligence-generated illustrations inspired by the teachings of Imam Reza (A.S.) has officially opened at his holy shrine in Mashhad, Iran. The exhibition features selected works from the inaugural Razavi Illustration Competition and marks a significant step in merging spiritual heritage with modern technology.

According to Iran Press, Organized with the aim of promoting Razavi values through innovative artistic expression, the event showcases how AI tools can be used to reinterpret and preserve Islamic culture. The exhibition has drawn attention from pilgrims, scholars, and art enthusiasts, who praised the initiative for offering new perspectives on the virtues of Imam Reza (A.S.), the tradition of hospitality toward pilgrims, and the aesthetic richness of Islamic art and architecture.

Held within the sacred premises of the shrine, the exhibition provides a unique spiritual atmosphere that enhances the experience of visitors. Organizers emphasized that the event serves as a platform for young artists and technologists to explore the intersection of faith, creativity, and artificial intelligence.

The artworks on display were created using advanced AI illustration tools and reflect a growing global trend in which technology is being used to amplify cultural and religious narratives. The exhibition positions Mashhad not only as a spiritual destination but also as a center for cultural innovation.

This initiative underscores the potential of AI in enriching religious discourse and artistic engagement, offering a bridge between tradition and modernity for audiences around the world.

