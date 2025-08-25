Unity, devotion, spirituality shine at Imam Reza Shrine on Prophet’s demise anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pilgrims from across Iran and beyond gathered at Imam Reza Shrine to mourn Prophet Muhammad’s passing and Imam Hassan’s martyrdom, turning the sacred site into a powerful symbol of love and faith.

As the final days of Safar unfold—the second month on the lunar Islamic calendar—Imam Reza Shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad has become a vibrant epicenter of mourning, unity, and spiritual longing.

Marking the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s death and Imam Hassan’s martyrdom, thousands of pilgrims have poured into the shrine, transforming its courtyards and halls into a sea of devotion.

Black and green banners, elegies echoing from every corner, and processions from various cities have created a solemn yet soulful atmosphere. Each chant of “Ya Rasul Allah” and “Hassan Hassan” binds the hearts of mourners to the golden dome, as tears of grief and reverence flow freely.

Among the crowd are stories of sacrifice and love. A mother shields her child with a floral chador, guiding them through the throng. Youths with backpacks whisper prayers with tearful eyes. An elderly man leans on his cane toward the Zarih or tomb, while a woman from Bandar Abbas shares her sorrows in a southern dialect. “We traveled four days just to greet our Imam,” says Mohammad Rasouli, his eyes gleaming with joy.

Women also played a central role in the commemorations. On the night of the 28th of Safar, a program titled “In Mourning for the Prophet of Mercy” was held in Najmeh Khatun hall. Batool Azizi, a religious scholar, reminded attendees of the Prophet’s final words: “I leave behind two precious trusts—the Book of God and my progeny.” She emphasized that salvation lies in following both the Quran and the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt.

The event featured heartfelt recitations and elegies, including performances by young reciters and seasoned eulogists. The shrine’s servants, under the auspices of the initiative dubbed “Serving Pilgrims”, offered guidance, refreshments, and spiritual support, embodying the spirit of hospitality and devotion.

In these sacred moments, Imam Reza Shrine transcends its physical form. It becomes a sanctuary where hearts find peace, souls soar, and the memory of divine love is etched into every glance, every prayer, and every tear.

