Photos: "Iran of Imam Reza (AS)" cultural mukib in Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The "Iran of Imam Reza (AS)" cultural mukib, was set up in Qibla porch of the holy shrine concurrent with the last days of the month of Safar and martyrdom anniversary of Eighth Imam of Shia Muslims. Mukibs provide free services to the pilgrims of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) arriving in the holy city of Mashhad to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the eighth Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).