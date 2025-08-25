Traditional “Chaharpayeh-khani” ritual held at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy prophet courtyard of Imam Reza Shrine hosted traditional and historical “Chaharpayeh-khani” ritual in the presence of numerous pilgrims and people of Mashhad on the occasion of anniversaries of heartbreaking passing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and martyrdom of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS).

Thousands of pilgrims and people of Mashhad gathered with tearful eyes and joined lamentations of the eulogists and reciters of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) who recited elegies from elevated platforms.

“Chaharpayeh-khani” is a traditional Shia mourning ritual where elegies are recited from elevated platforms to honor the martyrdom of revered Islamic figures.

The ancient ceremony was performed with lamentations by Vahid Shokri, Adel Khoshrou, and Amir Kermanshahi, continuing to the time of Maghrib and Isha prayers.

Addressing participants in the ceremony, Hoj. Mohammad Javad Nezafat stated: “The first condition for true obedience to the Prophet (PBUH) is that one's thoughts and goals align with those of his, because without this alignment, true emulation is not possible”.

Hoj. Nezafat stated that the Prophet (PBUH) is a physician for both soul and spirit of humanity and a healer of individual and social problems, saying: “Islam is a comprehensive religion, and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model in all aspects of life. He was kind and loving, devoted to worship and spirituality, active in social interactions, and a pioneer in jihad”.

He emphasized: “The Prophet (PBUH) of Islam was merciful to believers and firm and courageous against enemies; Imam Ali (AS) and Imam Hassan (AS) continued this spirit.

Referring to the educational role of the Prophet (PBUH) he said: “Prophet Muhammad raised individuals like Abuzar and Miqdad in a harsh, merciless, and idol-worshipping society only through patience and kindness”.

Highlighting humility and modesty of the Prophet (PBUH), the speaker said: “Despite his high rank, the Prophet (PBUH) was always the first to greet and never showed arrogance. Many family and social problems today stem from such arrogance and stubbornness, while our Prophet (PBUH) was forgiving, humble, and kind”.

