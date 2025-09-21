Experience healing, devotion at Imam Reza Shrine: Foreign pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish and Kazakh pilgrims share emotional accounts of spiritual transformation in Mashhad.

Two pilgrims from Turkey and Central Asia described their visits to Imam Reza Shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad as life-changing experiences that brought peace, renewal, and a deep sense of connection to the sacred.

According to Ozjan Ekson, a Shia pilgrim from Iğdır, Turkey, “The shrine is a refuge for restless hearts. Despite having visited the shrine many times, each pilgrimage feels new and spiritually fresh”.

Standing with tears in his eyes and hand on his chest, he said: “Words cannot capture the atmosphere of the shrine. Every step into the sacred compound fills me with awe and emotion”.

“For Turkish Shias”, Ekson noted, “Mashhad is not just a city but a spiritual destination and a sanctuary for weary souls”.

He praised the kindness of the shrine’s attendants, describing their warm welcome as a reflection of sincere devotion to Imam Reza.

The Turkish pilgrim hoped that all lovers of the Prophet’s family would one day experience the blessings of this pilgrimage.

Elsewhere, Arzu Muhammad-Ava, an Azerbaijani-speaking woman from Kazakhstan, recounted her first visit to the shrine as a turning point in her life.

She said: “I had been in emotional despair due to personal hardships when I unexpectedly joined a pilgrimage caravan to Mashhad. Upon entering the shrine, I felt my inner wounds begin to heal and a new spirit awaken within me”.

She described the experience as so comforting that she wished all those suffering could taste the sweetness of this pilgrimage.

In that moment, she prayed to Imam Reza to help her bring others to the shrine.

Since then, she has led two to three pilgrimage groups from Kazakhstan each year, helping others connect their hearts to the luminous sanctuary.

