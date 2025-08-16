Visit to Imam Reza Shrine etched in my heart: Turkish diplomat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Consul general of Turkey in Mashhad (northeast Iran) describes his pilgrimage as a rare spiritual experience, praising cultural ties between Iran and Turkey.

Describing his pilgrimage to Imam Reza Shrine as a deeply spiritual and unforgettable experience, Sinan Cem Baş said: “The emotional atmosphere of the shrine left a lasting impression on him and his delegation.”

He emphasized the cultural and religious closeness between the people of Iran and Turkey, especially during moments of prayer and presence in sacred spaces, noting: “This shared spirituality reflects deep connection between the two Muslim nations”.

He also spoke of Turkish people’s heartfelt devotion to Imam Reza, saying that many maintain a spiritual bond with him from afar. He described this as “a sign of Imam Reza’s significance among Muslims beyond Iran’s borders”.

At the end of his visit, he expressed hope for enduring ties between the Iranian and Turkish nations and prayed that these emotional and cultural connections would lead to stronger cooperation.

...............

End/ 257