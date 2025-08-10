Astan Quds Razavi servants serve Arbaeen pilgrims in Najaf under Imam Reza’s banner

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Reza Shrine has established a pilgrim service camp (Mukib) for the first time in Najaf, offering food and hospitality to pilgrims walking toward Karbala during Arbaeen march.

Najaf has taken on a distinct spiritual atmosphere in recent days. Beside the luminous shrine of Imam Ali (1st Shia Imam), the green and blessed banner of Imam Reza Shrine now flies above a camp that brings the scent of Mashhad to the pilgrims of Arbaeen.

This newly established camp, set up under the auspices of Imam Reza Shrine, offers a table of generosity and compassion to pilgrims.

According to Hadi Gholami, head of the Mukib, “Service began ten days before Arbaeen, and every visitor who arrives becomes a guest under the shade of Imam Reza’s banner”.

For this initiative, more than 200,000 pieces of strudel packages were transported from Mashhad, fully observing hygiene protocols. These are now being distributed among pilgrims of Imam Hussain.

Over 20 official servants and 50 volunteer aides from Imam Reza Shrine service network are present in Najaf, welcoming pilgrims with open arms and warm hospitality despite the intense heat.

The Mukib represents only a part of the broader service effort. Other camps affiliated with Imam Reza Shrine are also active in cities such as Kadhimiya, Karbala, and Samarra. All servants, united under Imam Reza’s banner, are devoted to serving the pilgrims of Imam Hussain.

Arbaeen is a major religious observance marking the 40th day after Ashura, when Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was martyred in Karbala. It is one of the largest annual gatherings in the world, with millions of pilgrims walking long distances—especially from Najaf to Karbala—to honor his sacrifice and reaffirm their commitment to justice, dignity, and faith. The pilgrimage reflects deep devotion to Ahl al-Bayt and serves as a powerful symbol of unity and spiritual resilience.

