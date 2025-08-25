Supreme Leader’s representative in India stresses Muslim unity, interfaith cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi, the Supreme Leader’s representative in India, has underscored the importance of Islamic unity and peaceful cooperation with followers of other faiths to build a safe and compassionate society.

Hawzah News Agency- In a statement, he highlighted the need for Muslims to strengthen solidarity and respect one another’s sanctities while engaging positively with people of different religions. Quoting the Holy Quran, he said: “And hold fast to the rope of Allah all together and do not be divided” (Aal-Imran: 103).

“Muslims, while adhering to religious principles and common values, must avoid any behavior that could offend followers of other religions,” Hakim Elahi noted. He stressed that mutual respect for beliefs and traditions forms the basis of trust and lasting unity within society.

He also cited another Quranic verse: “Allah does not forbid you from those who have not fought you for religion and have not driven you out of your homes, that you should make amends to them and be just to them,” emphasizing that Muslims are duty-bound to cooperate with their non-Muslim compatriots in pursuing reform, security, and progress.

Pointing to the rich legacy of Indian Muslims in science, culture, and anti-colonial struggle, Hakim Elahi said the community can once again play a pivotal role in the nation’s progress through unity and interfaith collaboration.

He further urged scholars, intellectuals, religious leaders, university professors, students, and especially the youth, to work for the dignity of the Islamic Ummah and the development of India through dialogue and solidarity.

Concluding his statement, Hakim Elahi said that inspired by the teachings of the Holy Quran and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Muslims worldwide can advance along the path of unity, dignity, and shared progress.

